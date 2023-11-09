Biden makes sign of the cross after mentioning Trump

While speaking to auto workers in Belvidere, Illinois, US President Joe Biden made the sign of the cross after mentioning his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The gesture was met with laughter and applause.

“When my predecesor was in office, six factories closed across the country,” Biden said. “Tens of thousands of auto jobs were lost nationwide and on top of that, he was wiling to see the future of electric vehicles to China.”

Biden’s visit celebrated the reopening of the Stellantis plant, which will bring back thousands of UAW jobs after a strike deal was made.