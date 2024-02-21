Nikki Haley claims ‘majority of Americans’ do not want Trump or Biden as president

Nikki Haley has suggested a “majority of Americans” do not want Donald Trump or Joe Biden as president.

Speaking to NewsNation on Tuesday 20 February, the Republican hopeful said her campaign is giving voters “a choice”.

“This is about the fact that the majority of Americans dislike both candidates, 70 per cent of Americans say they don’t want a Trump v Biden rematch,” Ms Haley said.

“We are giving them a choice.”

Ms Haley is trailing Mr Trump in the polls ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary - her home state.