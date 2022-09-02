Biden warns Trump and 'MAGA forces' want to strip Americans of their rights

Joe Biden has warned that “equality and democracy are under assault” by Trump and the ‘MAGA forces’ that dominate and intimidate the Republican Party.

The president delivered the fiery primetime address on Thursday from the “sacred ground” of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia where America’s founding documents were drafted.

The president warned that such forces want to take the country “backward” to so women have no ‘right to choose’ or legally purchase contraception, and to a time when LGBT+ Americans could not marry the person of their choice.

“They fan the plames of political violence” he said.

