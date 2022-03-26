Watch live as Biden delivers speech in Warsaw on efforts to support Ukraine

Joe Biden is delivering a speech on efforts to support the people of Ukraine.

The US president on Saturday met with refugees and the mayor of Warsaw to discuss the humanitarian response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a visit to Poland.

It’s believed at least 3.6 million people have fled from the war-torn country in the last month, with many arriving in neighbouring nations.

While the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, US officials say Russian forces appear to have halted their ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, focusing instead on gaining control of the Donbas region.

