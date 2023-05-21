Biden pledges ‘shared and unwavering commitment’ to stand with Ukraine at G7 summit

Joe Biden pledged a “shared and unwavering commitment” to stand with Ukraine during his speech at the G7 summit.

The US president said: “This morning I once more shared and assured President Zelensky together with all G7 members and our allies and partners around the world that we will not waver. Putin will not break our resolve, as he thought he could two years ago, almost three years ago.”

Mr Biden’s speech in Japan has been dominated by Russia’s illegal invasion of its neighbour.

