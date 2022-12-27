West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death at a Birmingham nightclub.

Officers were called to The Crane on Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before 11:45pm on Boxing Day (26 December) after reports that a 23-year-old man had been attacked on the dance floor.

He was pronounced dead 30 minutes later despite efforts to save him.

The victim’s family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made, and police are urging anyone that was in the club to get in touch.

