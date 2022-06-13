Huge fire rips through Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in Birmingham

A huge fire ripped through a packaging plant owned by Smurfit Kappa in Birmingham, destroying a large amount of paper and cardboard bales overnight.

West Midlands Fire Service said more than 110 firefighters and 30 appliances were on site at the height of the blaze, which was declared a major incident on Sunday evening (12 June).

There have been no reports of any casualties or a possible cause.

Dramatic drone footage shared by the fire service shows flames raging and smoke filling the air as firefighters battled the blaze.

