This is the moment a BMW driver smashed his friend's car into pedestrian sending him catapulting into backseat.

Ahmed Lal was driving his friend’s BMW M4 at speeds of 68mph along Watling Street in Wellington, Shropshire, when he struck the pedestrian crossing the road.

The victim was left with a fractured pelvic bone, fractured left foot and fractured hip, as well as significant bruising to his chest and left eye.

When officers arrived at the scene on 18 June, 2023, Lal was tested for drugs, which came back positive for cannabis.

Lal, 24, was sentenced on Tuesday (28 January) to five years in prison after being found guilty of dangerous driving.