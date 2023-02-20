Moment driver speeds into oncoming traffic during police chase

Footage released by Wiltshire Police shows a driver weaving through oncoming traffic as he led police on a pursuit during morning rush hour.

Darren Reed, 52, took off at speed on 9 November 2021 when an officer attempted to pull over his BMW, being driven on false number plates.

He drove dangerously through the town of Royal Wootton Bassett, ignoring multiple road signs and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

After initially evading police, Reed dumped his vehicle and it was then located displaying a different number plate.

He was later arrested and has since been jailed for 10 months.

