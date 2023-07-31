Moment boat bursts into flames as crew dive to safety into Lake Michigan

Dramatic footage captured the moment a boat’s crew fled to the safety of the water after the vessel caught fire on Grand Traverse Bay in Michigan on 21 July.

A family helped save the pair as flames engulfed the small boat, warning the crew: “It’s too late. Get off the boat. It’s gonna blow.”

The pair jumped overboard before the fire soon overpowered the vessel and it sank to the bottom of the bay.

Nathan Greenwood, who came to the rescue with his wife, told WPVI-TV: “Within three seconds of them jumping off of the boat, it exploded.”