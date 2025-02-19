Swearing boater ploughs through Thames regatta in furious river rage fit

A boater has been fined after ploughing his cruiser through the middle of a boat race in a sweary fit of river rage on the Thames.

Footage shows Scott Keen dangerously manoeuvring through a restricted area of the river, narrowly missing rowers and other boats, while yelling: ‘You don’t own the f****** water,’ during Kingston Amateur Regatta last July.

Keen, from Morden, Surrey, was fined the maximum penalty of £1,000 for disrupting the boat race and operating his boat without due care and attention.

A crackdown by the Environment Agency on unregistered vessels in the Thames last year led to 40 boaters being fined a total of over £55,000 for their offences.