Fire crews were attacked and eight police officers injured in Bonfire Night disorder which saw petrol bombs and fireworks thrown at riot police in Edinburgh.

Around 100 youths gathered on Hay Avenue in Niddrie, just before 5pm on Sunday in a repeat of disorder seen last year in the neighbourhood.

Police say around 50 people were responsible for directing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles at buildings, vehicles, and police.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said officers were “subjected to unprecedented levels of violence”.