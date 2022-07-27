Boots becomes first pharmacy to deliver medicine using drones

Boots has become the first pharmacy in its industry to use drones to carry out deliveries.

The high street pharmacist is using the drones, from startup company Apian, to transport prescription-only medicines to customers.

This video shows one of the drones departing from the British Army’s Baker Barracks near Portsmouth. It travelled to St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight.

“It is incredibly exciting to be the first community pharmacy in the UK to transport [medicines] in this way,” Boots chief information officer, Rich Corbridge said.

