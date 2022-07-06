‘Was it Cicero?’: PM fails to recognise own quote about self-preservation of leaders

Laughter broke out in the Liaison Committee on Wednesday (6 July) as Boris Johnson failed to recognise one of his own quotes about the preservation of leadership.

The PM appeared to not know who came up with the line, asking if it was by the Roman philsopher Cicero.

Johnson's government has been overrun with scandal in the last week, after MP Chris Pincher had the Tory whip removed amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Over 30 ministers, including the health secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, have handed in their resignations.

