Boris Johnson says Mar-a-Lago is a great place for people of Gaza to settle

Boris Johnson says Mar-a-Lago is a great place for the displaced people of Gaza to settle.

The former prime minister was quizzed on Donald Trump’s plans for the Middle East, at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday (12 February).

The former Conservative leader said his recent work trip to Mar-a-Lago made him realise what a great place it was.

He said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic place if you want to resettle millions of people there.”

His comments come after Trump said he would “own” the Gaza Strip, declaring it would be a “real estate development for the future” in an interview with Fox News.