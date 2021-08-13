A video accusing Boris Johnson of being a “liar” has been projected onto parliament, as the prime minister continues to face criticism over unsubstantiated claims. In a clip posted to Twitter by the political campaign group Led By Donkeys, Johnson can be seen making several comments during a session of PMQs - including on the nurses’ bursary, CO2 emissions and relative poverty - with Peter Stefanovic from the Communication Workers Union alleging that these are “lies”.

The stunt comes after Labour’s Dawn Butler was ejected from the Commons last month for stating that Johnson had lied “over and over again”.