Boris Johnson arrives in Munich ahead of security conference

Boris Johnson arrived in Munich, Germany earlier today, ahead of the security confrence to discuss the ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

The prime minister jetted out to speak at the confrence following Storm Eunice’s wild winds, but made it to Germany safely.

In his speech, the PM said: “We must be united against that threat because we should be in no doubt what is at stake here.”

He added: “If Ukraine is invaded and if Ukraine is overwhelmed, we will witness the destruction of a democratic state”.

