Could Boris Johnson become prime minister again?

Boris Johnson is rumoured to be about to launch a political comeback after the downfall of his successor Liz Truss who, after only 45 days as prime minister, announced her resignation.

He will need the support of 100 of the 357 Tory MPs in Parliament to make it onto the ballot paper, and though Mr Johnson has retained some support in the party, the former prime minister is still very divisive.

But can Mr Johnson run again despite only leaving Downing Street the previous month?

Sign up for our newsletters.