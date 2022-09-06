Boris Johnson’s sister reveals his final moments as prime minister inside Number 10

Rachel Johnson, journalist and sister of Boris Johnson, has detailed her brother’s final moments as prime minister inside 10 Downing Street.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Rachel described the atmosphere as Boris prepared to face a “packed” street, while a “new dawn feeling” filled the room.

“You would think he would be off in a side room, reading over his notes, just kind of, having a moment - just preparing himself,” Rachel Johnson said

Instead, she revealed, he spent the time obliging photograph requests from his children, and Nadine Dorries.

