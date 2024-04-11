Independent TV
Boris Johnson brands Sunak’s smoking policy ‘nuts’ as he makes Winston Churchill reference
Boris Johnson has hit out at Rishi Sunak’s smoking policy, branding his plan to phase out the sale of tobacco products ‘nuts’.
Speaking at a gathering of conservatives in Ottawa on Thursday (11 April), the former prime minister said: “When I look at some of the things we’re doing now, I think they are absolutely nuts.”
Mr Johnson added: “We are banning cigars, what is the point of that? The party of Winston Churchill wants to ban cigars, how mad is that?
