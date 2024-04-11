Boris Johnson has hit out at Rishi Sunak’s smoking policy, branding his plan to phase out the sale of tobacco products ‘nuts’.

Speaking at a gathering of conservatives in Ottawa on Thursday (11 April), the former prime minister said: “When I look at some of the things we’re doing now, I think they are absolutely nuts.”

Mr Johnson added: “We are banning cigars, what is the point of that? The party of Winston Churchill wants to ban cigars, how mad is that?