Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘Johnsonion brassneckery’ over his economic plan

Keir Starmer suggested Boris Johnson would be proud of Rishi Sunak’s “Johnsonion brassneckery” in claiming his big plan - should he be elected prime minister - is to rebuild the economy.

The Labour leader attacked both Mr Johnson - and his potential successors - in a rowdy session of PMQs on Wednesday.

“Last week he resigned, accusing the prime minister of not conducting government properly, competently or seriously,” Mr Starmer said of Mr Sunak.

“Yesterday, he claimed his big plan is to rebuild the economy, even the prime minister must be impressed by that ‘Johnsonion brassneckery’”.

Sign up for our newsletters.