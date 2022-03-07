Joint news conference between UK PM Boris Johnson, Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Netherlands leader Mark Rutte.

Boris Johnson said today that Vladimir Putin’s “unrestrained attacks” in Ukraine are resulting in “huge waves” of refugees being forced out of their homes.

It comes as Britain may move this week to ratchet up sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas industries as part of efforts to isolate Putin’s regime globally.

