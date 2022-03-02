Boris Johnson has today rejected the call to give Tory donations from Russian oligarchs to Ukrainian causes amid the continued invasion.

Labour leader Keir Starmer asked the PM why “oligarchs are getting 18 months to move their money and sell their property?”

Johnson avoided the question and claimed the UK is “leading the way” with sanctions.

The PM says the Russian stock market has tanked since sanctions came into play, and, again, stated that the UK has been leading the way.

