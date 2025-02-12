Boris Johnson reveals he will not return to politics for one very bizarre reason

Boris Johnson has revealed he will not return to politics any time soon - for one very bizarre reason.

The former prime minister was grilled on a potential return to frontline politics during his appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on Wednesday (12 February).

When pressed on his future by CNN anchor Richard Quest, the former Tory leader said he would only do something if “I generally thought I could be useful”.

He then added: “I am blissfully engaged trying to build my wife a kitchen. It’s very time consuming.”