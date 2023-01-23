Plastic bottles, rusty barrels and even old refrigerators are among the tons of rubbish clogging waterways in Bosnia.

On the Drina river, which flows between Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia, garbage is stuck behind a trash barrier near a key hydroelectric power plant, forming huge rubbish islands that float on the surface.

Some 10,000 cubic meters of waste are estimated to have amassed in recent days behind the barrier near Visegrad.

Torrential rains and unseasonably warm weather over the past week have caused many rivers and streams to overflow, flooding the surrounding areas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.