This is the aftermath of a shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Festival after seven people were shot and injured on Saturday morning.

Journalist Julianne Lima from Boston 25 News shared footage of the scene following the attack on Saturday.

Boston Police have confirmed seven people were shot with several people arrested and multiple guns recovered from the scene.

Julianne said: “You can see the shot-out window of a Boys and Girls Club Van near Dorchester scene.” Officers responded to Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in the Dorchester area of the city at about 7.44am on Saturday.