Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:50
Bottled water handed out in Surrey town after major incident declared
Bottled water has been handed out to thousands of people in a Surrey town after a major incident was declared.
Almost 12,000 people remain without running water in Godlaming and Guildford after Storm Ciaran caused problems at a treatment plant.
Surrey County Council (SCC) declared a major incident on Sunday.
It said staff were dealing with incidents involving reports of no water or low pressure, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday that Thames Water had told him that at least 13,500 homes had been affected on Sunday afternoon.
Mr Hunt, who is MP for South West Surrey which includes Godalming and the surrounding villages among the affected areas, said he was “very concerned” about the situation.
Up next
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
06:11
Why is Waffle House America’s late night fight club? | On The Ground
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
05:57
What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?
06:13
Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions
06:57
Sam Warburton and Andy Goode answer your Rugby World Cup questions
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:47
What are the best Halloween movies of all time?
15:30
Boiling Point’s Ray Panthaki: ‘I was stereotyped as a brown actor’
16:21
Big Brother’s back to take the reality TV crown
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
04:26
English Teacher perform their song ‘I’m Not Crying’
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
05:33
Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye
09:06
Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis
09:54
Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart
00:54
Moment every winner of the 2023 NYC Marathon crossed the finish line
01:21
Adam Johnson’s aunt describes watching final moments play out
00:43
Roof blown off grandstand at Sao Paulo Grand Prix following huge storm
00:32
England cricket captain Jos Buttler takes blame for World Cup knockout
01:03
Watch moment JSO protesters smash National Portrait Gallery painting
00:42
Bus has front window blown out by Storm Ciarán winds
00:36
120ft replica dinosaur skeleton painted orange in Just Stop Oil stunt
00:27
Infrared satellite shows Hurricane Otis making landfall in Mexico
00:31
Sir David Jason on crutches as star seen for first time after surgery
00:53
Annabel Croft pays tribute to late husband with Strictly dance
04:26
English Teacher perform their song ‘I’m Not Crying’
00:30
Beatles new video features ‘never seen’ clips of Lennon and Harrison
00:54
Devastated Lorraine Kelly announces death of colleague
00:44
Revealed: ‘Extraordinarily’ low prices Boohoo buys dresses for
00:31
Big Brother contestants in tears after shock double eviction
00:45
Prince William shows off rowing skills as he wins Singapore boat race
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09