Bottled water handed out in Surrey town after major incident declared

Bottled water has been handed out to thousands of people in a Surrey town after a major incident was declared.

Almost 12,000 people remain without running water in Godlaming and Guildford after Storm Ciaran caused problems at a treatment plant.

Surrey County Council (SCC) declared a major incident on Sunday.

It said staff were dealing with incidents involving reports of no water or low pressure, while Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday that Thames Water had told him that at least 13,500 homes had been affected on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Hunt, who is MP for South West Surrey which includes Godalming and the surrounding villages among the affected areas, said he was “very concerned” about the situation.