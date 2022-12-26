Memorial held for 2004 Boxing Day tsunami victims in southern Thailand

A memorial was held in southern Thailand today (26 December), to remember the country's estimated 8,212 victims in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.

Religious leaders and Thai officials laid wreaths and said prayers for those lost during the ceremony, 18 years after it happened.

The Light Up Phuket event at Loma Park in Patong happens every year to mark the occasion.

The Indian Ocean's tidal wave was triggered by a 9.3 magnitude earthquake in Sumatra, Indonesia, before striking neighbouring Phuket and Phang-nga province.

Indonesia recorded 167,540 deaths.

