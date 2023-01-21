Tory MP Lee Anderson challenges anti-Brexit protester to a boxing match

Tory MP Lee Anderson challenged one of the most famous anti-Brexit protesters to a boxing match after he reportedly made a remark about his weight during an altercation.

“He’s a nuisance, and I’ve got a challenge for him”, Mr Ashfield told The Telegraph’s associate editor Christopher Hope during an episode of the Chopper’s Politics podcast.

“Meet me in the boxing ring, let’s do three rounds, and if I win, he never protests out there again”, the Tory MP said addressing protester Mr Bray, also known as ‘Stop Brexit Steve’.

