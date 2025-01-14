Police bodycam footage shows officers chasing two dogs responsible for attacking and killing an eight-year-old boy in Florida.

The bodycam footage released by the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows deputies and first responders arriving on scene following the attack on Monday (13 January).

Police confirmed the young boy was riding his bike with his friends when he spotted a pair of dogs in the subdivision where he lived and approached to pet them.

The dogs reportedly were initially receptive to the attention but then began viciously attacking the boy.

The boy died at the scene from his injuries.