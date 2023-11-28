A 12-year-old boy stole a forklift truck before leading police on an hour-long chase across a busy town centre.

Footage captured by police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, shows the forklift being driven erratically along busy streets, a dual carriagway, and along residential areas.

At one point the truck runs a red light, while police say the vehicle also struck ten parked cars.

The force added that its preliminary investigations show the vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside when it was taken.

The boy was taken into custody, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.