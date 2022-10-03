Brazil to vote again in run-off after neither presidential candidate wins outright

Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a second round of the election after neither won enough votes to be declared victorious outright.

With 98.8 per cent of the votes tallied in the election on Sunday, 2 October, left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won 48.1 per cent of the vote, and right-wing candidate and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro won 43.5 per cent of the vote.

Lula fell just short of the 50 per cent support needed to avoid a run-off vote.

Voters have four weeks to make a decision.

