Flames rise from debris after two restaurants destroyed by explosion in Brazil

Two restaurants were blown apart by an explosion in Teresina, Brazil, on Wednesday, 21 December.

This footage shows the scene in the northeastern municipality as flames rose from the debris, sending thick, dark smoke billowing into the sky.

Some injuries were reported, among them a security official, but there were no fatalities reported in connection to the blast.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The video was filmed by a local resident.

