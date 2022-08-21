Crowds gather as Brazil’s former president Lula campaigns for election

Crowds gathered in a rally for Brazil’s former president Lula Inacio Lula da Silva as his campaign got underway in an attempt to gain ground over current leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula remains the favourite to win October’s election, as a poll of voter support by Datafolha on Thursday, 18 August, put him at 47 per cent compared to Bolsonaro’s 32 per cent.

Though Lula’s chances are high, Bolsonaro is gaining. The latter has attempted to convince voters by passing a large spending package including welfare for poorer citizens and policies to deal with fuel prices and inflation.

