Fisherman tells GB news presenter he regrets voting for Brexit

A fisherman admitted live on GB News that he regretted voting for Brexit, five years after the UK left the European Union.

Fisherman Andy Dixon told reporter Nana Aku that Brexit had been a “disaster” for his industry and that it was “costing him dearly”.

Speaking to the report on the fifth Brexit anniversary on Friday (31 January), Mr Dixon explained he had voted to leave the EU because of the “red tape” surrounding fishing.

Mr Dixon, who manages langoustine exports to Europe, said: “Nothing has changed on the legislative side and we’ve just been affected by the cost.”