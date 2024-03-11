The mother of Brianna Ghey has met the family of Scarlett Jenkinson, one of the teenagers who murdered her child.

Brianna, 16, was brutally stabbed to death by Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both now aged 16 but who were 15 at the time, after they lured her to Culcheth Linear Park near Warrington on 11 February last year.

Brianna’s mother Esther spoke to the BBC after meeting the mother of Jenkinson.

She said: “Bot of us are mothers who are trying to navigate something that nobody should have ever gone through.”

Ms Ghey added: “I don’t want to be a victim, I don’t want this to impact the rest of my life and stop me from progressing and being productive.”