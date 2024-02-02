Brianna Ghey’s father describes daughter’s killers as ‘monsters’: ‘I hate them’

Brianna Ghey’s father has described his daughter’s killers as “monsters”.

The girl and boy who murdered the schoolgirl can be named for the first time as 16-year-olds Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

Both 15 at the time, the pair had been found guilty of the “disturbing” plan to murder Brianna, 16, in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.

Their identities were revealed by a judge on Friday 2 February.

“There is only anger towards them, if I am honest, I hate them. They are just evil... I think they will always be monsters,” Brianna’s father, Peter Spooner, told Sky News.