The Independent’s editor-in-chief announces successful Brick by Brick campaign

The Independent’s editor-in-chief, Geordie Greig, gives an exciting update on the Brick by Brick campaign.

The initial aim for the campaign with Refuge was to raise £300,000 to build a safe house for survivors of domestic abuse, their families and their pets. Through our support from the prime minister and the Queen through to the likes of Joanna Lumley and Cherie Blair, alongside donations from our partners and you, our readers, we are excited to reveal that we have raised enough money to build two houses for Refuge.

Thank you all who have offered their support for the campaign.