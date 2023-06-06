CCTV shows fake taxi driver prowling streets of Brighton looking for women to abduct

A fake taxi driver who prowled the streets of Brighton looking for women on their way home from nights out has been found guilty of kidnap, attempted rape and assault by penetration.

Graham Head, 66, who kidnapped and tried to rape two women, was caught after one victim remembered three digits of his car registration.

He armed himself with a balaclava, latex gloves, condoms and Viagra pills and posed as a cab driver in a Mercedes to roam the streets of the city.

“Graham Head is a predatory offender who gained the trust of these victims by posing as a taxi driver, only to take advantage of vulnerable women in the most abhorrent ways,” Detective Constable Elliott Lander, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said.

He remains in custody and will be sentenced on 24 July.