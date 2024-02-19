Watch: Police say deaths of three children in Bristol a ‘deeply distressing tragedy’

A 10-month-old baby boy is among three children who were found dead at a house in Bristol on Sunday (18 February), in what police have described as a “deeply distressing tragedy”.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen confirmed the other victims were a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

Officers were called to the property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday morning by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of the people inside.

The victims, who have not been named by detectives, were found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene just after 12.40pm.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. She remains in custody.