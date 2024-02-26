The British Airways Killer: Refuge charity issues warning ahead of ITV documentary

A woman’s refuge charity has issued a warning ahead of an ITV documentary into the killing of Joanna Simpson.

Ms Simpson was killed by her husband, British Airways captain Robert Brown, in 2010.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was jailed for 26 years.

Ms Simpson’s best friend and chair of Refuge Charity, Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, opened up on the domestic abuse she suffered prior to her death, when she appeared on Good Morning Britain today (26 February).

The British Airways Killer airs on ITV tonight at 9pm.