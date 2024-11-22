Watch live firing of British Army’s new Archer Mobile Howitzer close to Russia border

Watch a live firing of the British Army’s new Archer Mobile Howitzer gun close to Russia border.

British soldiers fired the new artillery gun for the first time on a tactical exercise in Finland on 20 November.

The Swedish-made Archer 155mm self-propelled guns have been acquired as an interim replacement for the 32 AS90s which the UK has donated to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Major Mortimer, second in command of 19 Regt RA, said: “The Archer represents a switch from a tracked self-propelled gun to a wheeled self-propelled gun and rather than using, what we would call, dumb high-explosive rounds.

“It shows our Nato partners we’re modernising artillery and continually advancing.”