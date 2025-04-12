US government wrongly link British man’s tattoo with Venezuelan gang

A British man was shocked to see a picture of one of his tattoos being used in US government documentation on symbols identifying Venezuelan gang members.

Pete Belton, 44, discovered a picture of his arm incorrectly featured in a US Department of Homeland Security file documenting known symbols used by the Tren de Aragua crime organisation.

Speaking to the BBC, Belton said: “It was a bit funny at first, then became quite frightening as we learned more about the gangs and what they were doing.”

The document lists a variety of popular tattoo symbols as being linked to Tren de Aragua, including trains, crowns and the Michael Jordan ‘Jumpman’ logo.

President Trump has specifically targeted Tren de Aragua since returning to the White House, designating the group a ‘foreign terrorist organisation’ and deporting hundreds of alleged members.