Shocking moment British tourists attacked by bouncers outside bar in Thailand
A British tourist and his son were attacked by bouncers outside a bar in Pattaya, Thailand.
Ian Thomas, 60 and his son Gregory, 37, had entered Matador Bar in the city's Soi Buakhao red light street, but were allegedly asked to leave by the bar owner at around 1:35 am on 5 August.
A heated argument descended into a physical brawl, with CCTV footage showing the chaotic scenes as the tourists fought with the bouncers.
Speaking afterwards, Gregory said: “The bouncer became aggressive with me and I said 'do you want to fight me?' He started fighting me. I came outside and he pushed me to the ground and my shoe came off.
“I stood up and said 'sorry, sorry' and I gave him 2,000 baht [£45]. Everything was OK.”
