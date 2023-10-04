Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:15
Woman trapped under Brooklyn pier rescued by NYPD officers
Bodycam shows NYPD officers rescuing a woman who’d gotten trapped under a Brooklyn pier on 3 October.
Footage shows the 20-year-old woman being helped into a small boat operated by officers.
“Officers safely rescued the female and brought her to shore,” the NYPD said in a release.
It’s unclear how the woman became stuck, but she did not sustain any injuries and was reported to be in stable condition after being checked at a hospital.
