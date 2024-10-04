Bruce Springsteen endorsed Kamala Harris for president, claiming her rival Donald Trump is “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

The Born in the USA singer is a longtime Democrat who previously backed Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram account on Thursday (3 October), the 75-year-old said: “Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.”