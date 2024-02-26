Water cannon fired as police clash with protesting farmers in Brussels

Water cannons were fired at farmers as they clashed with police in Belgium on Monday, 26 February, as European Union agriculture ministers met to discuss ways to address their concerns.

Monday's action in Brussels follows weeks of protests against the bloc's farming policies.

The city's police said 900 tractors entered the city, many parking up by the European Council building where ministers were meeting.

Footage showed smoke drifting through the air close to where police in riot gear used water cannons by the EU's headquarters from behind concrete barriers and barbed wire.