Rachel Reeves will present her first Budget as the UK's first female chancellor to the House of Commons on Wednesday (30 October).

Ms Reeves is the first female to hold the second most important role in government in 803 years of the office.

The Independent takes a closer look at the chancellor’s life, from being raised in southeast London by her teacher parents, to becoming a school chess champion and working at the Bank of England.

We reveal all you need to know about the woman chosen to change the country.