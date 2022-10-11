A financial expert has said that the Bank of England’s new emergency move to quell the volatility in markets today, 10 October, could be a positive for the pension industry.

The Bank of England has stepped in with a second emergency action in as many days to head off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds amid ongoing turmoil triggered by the chancellor’s mini-Budget.

Joshua Mahoney, senior market analyst at IG Group, said: “[It] is another positive for a pension industry that has come under pressure... the ability to interject once again does add liquidity.”

