Bull in a corner shop: Ox escapes abattoir truck, crashes into stall, causes chaos

A bull caused chaos in Lima, Peru on Wednesday (17 August) after escaping from a truck transporting it to a slaughterhouse.

The panicked bull crashed into stores, frightening locals and injuring one person, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Resident Oscar Portales said: "The bull attacked a lady who was selling food. The husband tried to defend her and pull the bull by the horns, then it attacked him"

After 40 minutes on the loose the bull was eventually safely captured by locals.

